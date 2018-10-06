× Officer Mark Dallas named “Officer of the Year” by International Association Chiefs of Police

ORLANDO, Florida– Dixon Officer Mark Dallas was named “Officer of the Year” by the International Association Chiefs of Police.

Dixon Police posted this on their Facebook Page on Saturday, October 6, 2018: Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas has been named the International Association Chiefs of Police “Officer of the Year”. What an incredible honor for Officer Dallas and one of the finest police departments in the country. #DixonStrong

Back at the end of the school year last year, Officer Dallas stopped a student who tried firing off a gun at graduation practice at Dixon High School.

Officer Dallas has been recognized on the state level, at a Chicago Bears game, and now in the international level.