× Heavy rain to return Sunday night

After heavy rains Friday night it was nice to get a break from the showers and storms for much of the day on Saturday. Now, our focus turns to even more heavy rainfall that will likely arrive on Sunday night.

Numerous reports of rainfall amounts of more than two inches were observed across many of our hometowns. With soils remaining saturated any additional rainfall will quickly run off into area creeks and streams.

Rainfall that arrives Saturday night will not be nearly as heavy as what was experienced on Friday as a weaker jet stream and lower levels of moisture will be present.

Sunday night will be a different story. Another strong jet combined with an advancing warm front and higher moisture levels will fuel scattered thunderstorms that will once again have the potential to put down two inches or more of additional heavy rainfall. These storms will likely last into the first part of Monday before we see another break as temperatures surge to near 80 degrees by Monday afternoon.

If you live near a storm drain it might not be a bad idea to check it before the rains move in Sunday evening. A lot of them are currently clogged with leaves and other debris and this will cause some street flooding. Removing some of the debris will potentially save you and your neighbors some frustration as the heavy rains move in again.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

