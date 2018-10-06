× Genesis Health System warns patients of possible scam

DAVENPORT– Genesis Health System has become aware of a possible scam circulating. This is a scam common across the country.

The scenario is that an email is received from someone representing Genesis. The email suggests Genesis has lost medical records and a Social Security number is needed in attempts to restore the records.

Genesis officials tell patients to disregard emails or phone messages with this request, and do not share any personal information.

Genesis Health System is not making these calls.