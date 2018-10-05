“The Muskies” had a lot on their plates for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- It's great to be a Muskie everyday, but especially on Friday, October 5th during Good Morning Quad Cities Week 7 The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally! We welcomed WQAD Elizabeth Wadas to GMQC, and WQAD Ryan Jenkins got in on the fun, too!

Hundreds of students packed the gym at Muscatine High School to get their community pumped up for their last home football game of the season against Linn-Mar (above). And get ready, it's SENIOR NIGHT! On GMQC we took some time to highlight some of the seniors (below).

Activities Director Mike Morgan talked about Friday night's big match up, and he also highlighted the Mighty Muskies Marching Band's big competition on Saturday, October 6, 2018 where Muscatine will host 19 area schools and their bands. Also, a sweet, sweet student brought everyone breakfast burritos! Shout out to you, Lucy! (below)

And we tried something NEW for Week 7. Since it's the first The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally in October, we had a pie eating contest! This is a MUST WATCH! Our Week 7 sponsor, Toyota of Muscatine, told us about their Teacher of the Month program, and they crowned the first ever Pep Rally Pie Eating Champion. (below)

And we can't forget the Muskie Marching Band who showed up 120 strong. Even from inside the gym, they woke up the entire Muscatine community with their skills.

Thank YOU, Muscatine, for welcoming us for Week 7. Have a great rest of the season, and have a fantastic school year. You all blew us away with your spirit!