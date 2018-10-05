Surveillance video shows two men breaking into car in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities released surveillance video showing two men breaking into a car last month.

On September 25, Rock Island police received report of a burglary on the 2500 block of 20th Avenue, according to a report from Crime Stoppers. Two black male suspects were caught on camera entering a Jeep at 2 a.m. in the morning.

The two men are seen rummaging around in the Jeep, quietly opening and closing the doors.

According to the report, the men used the garage door opener to access the garage and steal a bicycle. The bike was later recovered down the block, but the suspects still have the garage door opener and have not been caught.

Crime Stoppers says anyone with information related to this crime to contact them anonymously at (309) 762-9500 or the free app P3 Tips.

