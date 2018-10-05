NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Special Guest Introduces Us To The Wild Cherry Spoon Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We love featuring local artisans and this week during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we had the opportunity to showcase the Wild Cherry Spoon Company.

Molly McGuire joined us to talk about their handmade and original crafts - and show the guys how to make one of their own. Click the video above to see what they created and click the video below to see how they did!

Our Cocktail of the Week is... The Apple Cider Mule!

It doesn't get much easier than this drink:

Here are the ingredients:

4oz Vodka

Sparking Cider

Ginger Beer

Directions: Combine ingredients in a copper mug over Ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick and an apple slice! Drink responsibly and enjoy!