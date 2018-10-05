× Multiple closures due to Mississippi flood levels

DAVENPORT, IA,- Davenport Public Works is announcing several measures as a result of high river levels.

According to the DPW department, the weather has changed projected and actual river levels. The Mississippi is now forecast to crest at 15.9 FT on Tuesday, October 9. River levels are expected to hover between 15 and 15.9 FT before beginning to fall below 15 FT late next week.

The DPW says that based on the current and projected river levels, the following measures have been or will occur in the coming days:

Roads

• S Concord is between Utah and River Drive, and Wapello and Miller between Railroad Avenue and S Concord are closed.

Recreation

• Credit Island is closed.

• The Riverfront Recreational Trail between Marquette Landing and Credit Island is closed. Portions of the trail between Marquette Landing and LeClaire Park are covered, and some currently dry sections will become covered over the weekend.

• Water will begin to affect LeClaire Park this weekend.

• The boat dock at Marquette Landing will be closed sometime today.

Facilities

• Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Avenue, is available via Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello to Railroad Avenue.

• Modern Woodmen Park, the River’s Edge, the Freight House and Freight House Farmer’s Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.

Events

• The Make A Wish Walk for Wishes event being held on Saturday, October 6 may need to adjust the route depending on river levels. The event host will advise participants when/if necessary.

Other Measures

• Pumps have been or will be set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

Davenport Public Works Staff says they will “continue monitoring river levels and are prepared to respond according to river level.”