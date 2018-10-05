× Join Studio 8’s new Facebook group, here

Studio 8 has a new Facebook group, and you’re invited!

Wondering what a Facebook group is, or what the difference is between our Facebook page? This group is dedicated specifically to news and discussion about the Quad City music scene.

Studio 8 will be providing exclusive coverage of some of the performances in the area. Members can also contribute their own information to further generate musical discussion. If you are interested in area music, this is the group for you!

Click here if you want to join! Or, you can click “Join Group” below.