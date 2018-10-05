Genesis lowers risk of S.I.D.S. by giving newborns a special blanket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Mothers like Anna Perry will do anything to keep their newborn safe. But, over 2,000 babies are still dying from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome every year because of loose bedding.

“There’s an overwhelming market of products that say they prevent SIDS,” Perry says.

Now at Genesis Health System Birth Center, they are sending newborns and their parents’ home with a special kind of blanket. It’s called the Halo SleepSack.

Nurse Jaquelyn Twite has been using the SleepSack for both her children and will be using the blanket once again when she welcomes her third child at the end of the month.

The program began after a Genesis nurse lost her own child to SIDS in 2002. Since then, the hospital has given every newborn a SleepSack thanks to the Elizabeth Grace Project.

How it works is simple.

The baby is placed in the center, zipped up, and wrapped until snug and secure.

“It makes a lot of sense,” comment Perry.

Just one blanket can save parents from a lifelong tragedy.

“It definitely gives me a peace of mind when I put my baby in the bassinet at night time,” says Twite.

“As a parent you’ll do anything to take away just a tiny percentage of the chance,” Perry stresses.

Now, every baby, mother, and father can sleep soundly at night.