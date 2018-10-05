× Flash Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon

One round of heavy rain this morning has already put down more than an inch of rainfall in locations south of I-80 and another heavier round is likely to form and move in later this evening. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and north of I-80 through Saturday afternoon.

A warm front lifting through the area late this afternoon and especially this evening will drive an even stronger batch of showers and thunderstorms that will increase the potential to see flash flooding, especially in areas that have already seen heavy rains recently. A few of the stronger storms could also contain some gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

The heaviest axis of rains will likely layout from the Quad Cities northward towards the US-20 corridor where more than two inches of rainfall is currently forecast. Many other locations will also see rainfall amounts in excess of an inch on already saturated soils.

This weekend will feature a few breaks in the rainfall but, the potential for more heavy rain will be arriving as early as Saturday night.

Many area rivers remain above flood stage and we could see even higher crests than currently forecast depending on where the heaviest rains fall. If you live next to one of these rivers or any other flood-prone areas, keep up to date on the latest forecast here at WQAD.COM

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

