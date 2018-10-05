× Drenching rains tonight and tomorrow to promote flash flooding in spots

I’m seeing a small cluster of thunderstorms that will pass through a small portion of the area later this afternoon. More drenching showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms will arrive this evening . The heaviest rainfall is still expected along the I-80 corridor and points northward where up one to three inches of rainfall will be possible through Saturday morning. With the ground already water logged any additional rainfall will rise on poor drainage areas as well as swollen creeks and rivers.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of that area beginning this evening and lasting through Saturday morning as the threat for heavy rainfall returns. In fact, river flooding that’s going on now will likely reach major stages by early next week. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Rain chances will continue the next several days as well with plenty of dry hours in between. Right now, those dry hours are focused around the late morning through the mid afternoon.

Highs will remain in the 60s this weekend before will briefly push temperatures near 80 by early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

