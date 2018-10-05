× Davenport fatal shooting update

DAVENPORT, IA,- Deondra Thomas, age 37, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with Murder 1st Degree and Felon in Possession after allegedly shooting and killing Jason Blair Roberts.

Deondra Thomas is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

According to a press release from Davenport PD:

“On Saturday, June 9, 2018 at approximately 2:06 AM Davenport Police responded to a Disturbance call with reports of shots being fired in the area of 800 W 4th Street. Officers arriving in the area located a gunshot victim and provide first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported by MEDIC to Genesis East Hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arrival the victim was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as a 46 year old male from Davenport.”

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA”.”