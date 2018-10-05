Community celebrates Chef Brad Scott on retirement during annual fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa--The Scott County Community College Foundation held its annual Home Grown Iron Chef Competition.

The event is an annual fundraiser for scholarships and programs at the college.

4 local chefs and 60 student chefs attended the event, cooking up their best meals.

Students, staff and members of the community also honored Chef Brad Scott, a long time faculty member at Scott Community College.

Scott also hosted a cooking segment for Good Morning Quad Cities.

After 22 years he says, it’s time for retirement.

“It's very bitter sweet, I love what I am doing but it's time that some fresh faces and some fresh ideas take over. I'm going to sip my coffee and I'm going to read the paper and see what they're up to and enjoy retirement,” says Chef Scott.

Scott plans will leave Scott Community College this summer.