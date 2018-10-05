× Burlington woman hit by car, killed

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A woman was killed yesterday after getting hit by a car.

According to a police report on Oct. 4, Rita Gandhi of Burlington was walking northbound on Memorial Park Road. At 7:29 p.m., the driver of a 20001 Buick Lesabre was traveling southbound. The driver’s name was not on the report.

The vehicle struck Gandhi at the intersection of 115th Avenue. Gandhi was transported to Great River Medical Center.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed. No other information is known at this time.