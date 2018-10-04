× “Where do I vote app” available in Scott County

DAVENPORT, IA, – Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz has announced the new app WhereUVote Scott County.

The purpose of the app is to help Scott County voters know where and when they can vote for upcoming elections, such as the November 8, 2016, General Election.

“WhereUVote for Scott County provides a quick and easy way to find a place to vote early or find your polling place on Election Day in Scott County no matter where you are.”-Moritz

Features of this app include:

Find an early voting place near you or your polling place on Election Day to cast your ballot.

Gives dates, times, and locations of all early voting locations.

Use a navigation app to find your voting place after you choose a site to go vote.

Ability to add an early voting place to your calendar.

A contact feature with email and phone options for contacting the Auditor’s Office with your questions.

“With so many people of all ages now using mobile devices it just makes sense to provide a mobile friendly alternative to people,” Moritz said. “Four other counties in Iowa provide this app to their citizens. As soon as I saw it I knew we needed this app for Scott County. It’s perfect for people on the go.”- Moritz

Click one of the links below to get the app for your Smartphone.

Android

iPhone