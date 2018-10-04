‘Soulful’ Lauren Anderson to play at the Redstone Room

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A “soulful, rockin’ female, originally from Chicago.” That’s how River Music Experience describes Lauren Anderson.

Anderson will play at the Redstone Room this Friday to an audience that has seen her go from college student to full-time musician. Though she now lives in Nashville, Anderson got her undergraduate degree at Augustana.

According to an article by Augustana, she’s promoting her recently released EP, “Game,” at her show on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. She’s also speaking at the college at 3:30 p.m. about careers in music.

Anderson graduated from Augustana College with degrees in music and pre-music therapy, according to the article.

News 8 will be at the venue for the performance. We’ll chat will Anderson before her set and shoot video of her performance.

You can find our music coverage on our Facebook Group, “QC Music News – Studio 8.”

Who: Lauren Anderson

What: Soulful rock

Where: Redstone Room at RME

When: Friday, Oct. 5

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. with the Avey/Grouws Band