× Pay It Forward salutes sweet philosophy at Davenport’s Sugar Shack

DAVENPORT –

Inside the Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th Street, a line is stretching to the cash register.

That’s where owner Michael Stratford is busy – making sales, delivering a positive message and changing lives.

It’s clear that this modest set-up is much more than a store that’s open seven days a week.

“It is a light for the community,” Stratford said recently. “A place where they can come to know that whatever comes from here for them will be goodness.”

Dozens of photos decorate the walls, and there’s a story with every face. His mission is to turn the sadness into smiles.

“The minute you go in the store, it just brings smiles and tears to your eyes to see the love and compassion that he has towards others,” said Marty Hesseling, who nominated Stratford.

That’s why Ascentra Credit Union is stopping by the neighborhood near Monroe Elementary School.

“Marty, thank you for nominating Michael,” said Victoria Keninger, Ascentra Credit Union. “He is a true example of what we believe in at Ascentra Credit Union – listening, caring and doing what’s right. On behalf of Ascentra, we would like to present you with $300.”

Moments later, Hesseling delivers a surprise that literally leaves Stratford speechless.

“On behalf of WQAD News Eight and Ascentra Credit Union, we want to present you with a Pay It Forward of $300,” said Hesseling. “You’re a special guy, and you mean the world to everyone.”

The store is a safe haven for kids visiting before and after school. He’s quick to get them off to classes.

In this at-risk neighborhood, there’s a chance for artistic expression, spiritual development and even a meal.

“I just want the best for every single person that walks through these doors,” Stratford said.

Working quietly to improve lives for more than a decade, he remains dedicated to making his neighborhood a better place.

“I know, in some type of way, it’s going to benefit somebody,” he concluded. “Just the message that’s sent here today.”

That’s a sweet outcome at the Sugar Shack.