× Muscatine fire with ‘heavy smoke, flames’ displaces six

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A fire at a single-family residence caused heavy damage and displaced six adults.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call of a house fire at 2:16 p.m. on Oct. 3. The fire was at 1808 Hammann Street.

When they got there, fire crews found “heavy smoke and flames” coming out of the window of a room on the corner of the house.

The crews were able to contain the fire by 2:45 p.m. The fire caused smoke damage to the main floor of the house with “major damage in the room of origin.” The fire department estimates $40,000 in damages.

No one was injured by the fire.