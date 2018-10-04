× More rains on track for the upcoming weekend

From shorts to a warm jacket! A definite chill in the air compared to yesterday as temperatures will not get out of the 50s for most of us the rest of the afternoon.

A developing warm front across the southern plains will slowly push north this evening and overnight. This will bring an increase in clouds followed by another round of steady showers.

These showers will continue Friday morning before we see a brief break heading into the afternoon. This break might be enough to climb temperatures near 70 degrees. That evening a small cluster of showers and even a few thunderstorms will track in from the southwest. This could put a damper on some Friday Night Football games. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Most of the weekend will remain a bit soggy at times as this southwest to northeast flow remains fixed across the area allowing for a few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms to sail along it. Keep that umbrella handy!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

