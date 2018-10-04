× Memorial service to be held in honor of Davenport’s late fire marshal

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department and community members planned to celebrate the life of their former fire marshal, who passed away in 2017.

Chief Mike Hayman died unexpectedly in mid-October, 2017, after suffering “a serious medical issue,” according to a Davenport spokesperson.

On Friday, October 5, the department and community will have a memorial stone dedication service in his honor.

“Davenport fire will commemorate his lasting legacy of loyalty and passion for the fire service and celebrate the contributions he made to the City of Davenport Fire Department, the community and State of Iowa,” said a spokesperson from the city.

The service will be at 10 a.m. at Davenport Central Fire, 331 Scott Street.