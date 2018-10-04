Man held for 2014 fire in downtown Rock Island is released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The man who was in custody of the Department of Human Services because of a 2014 fire downtown Rock Island has been released.

The fire on September 27, 2014 damaged multiple apartments and businesses. Jason Earl Anderson was charged with arson and residential arson, but was found unfit to stand trial.

A trial court found that Anderson was "not not guilty."

Court documents show that the Illinois Appellate Court reversed that ruling, acquitting Anderson of both charges. The court determined that there wasn't enough evidence.

"The conclusion that arson was committed and that it was committed by defendant was based on a probability, which is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt," read the Illinois Appellate Court docket.

