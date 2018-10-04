× John Deere Road moves to final stage of construction

UPDATE: MOLINE, Illinois — Construction crews will begin work on switching over to the last stage of the John Deere Road project earlier than originally predicted.

In order to avoid the rain predicted for early tomorrow morning, the McCarthy Improvement Company will begin switching traffic signs starting at 8 p.m. tonight instead of 10 p.m., which was planned originally. The company is warning all drivers to be careful during the switch, which is now expected to last until 1 p.m.

EARLIER: After two and a half years of construction, John Deere Road moves to the final stage starting tonight, weather permitting.

According to a statement from McCarthy Improvement Company, crews will be moving westbound traffic signals over to the westbound side starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 4. The move will last until 5 a.m. the next day.

Westbound traffic has been sharing eastbound lanes while crews worked on paving the westbound roads and intersections.

The actual switch will begin at 5 a.m., according to the statement. Traffic will be stopped at 41st Street, 53rd Street, 60th Street and 70th Street for 15 minutes. After the switch, both sides will have two open lanes. The third lane on both sides will be opened after the final stage of construction.

All of these updates depend on if the weather cooperates.

According to the statement, the ramp from westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will remain closed until late October.

The company is shooting to be completely finished with construction by November 21, 2018.