Heavy rainfall returns Friday

Several ingredients are coming together to produce heavy-rain producing thunderstorms beginning Friday morning through the first part of the upcoming weekend. By Saturday morning, some locations could pick up close to two inches of rain!

The cold front that brought an early round of thunderstorms Thursday morning will return northward as a warm front late Thursday night. Lift combined with moisture streaming back into the region will come together to produce showers and thunderstorms, especially after midnight. These storms will continue Friday morning with some heavy downpours likely.

After experiencing a break early in the afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms will be developing by the early evening hours. As moisture levels continue to rise, this will be the time frame where flash flooding will begin to become a concern.

A line of thunderstorms, some of which main contain gusty winds, will line up over parts of the area, especially north of I-80 Friday evening continuing into the early morning hours of Saturday, sending additional heavy rains to the area.

One of the ingredients we look at when assessing the potential for heavy rainfall is the amount of moisture available or precipitable water. Anytime this value approaches the two-inch mark, heavy rainfall rates can be realized, and that is what will occur late Friday night into Saturday. Any storms that move over the same areas repeatedly will also be capable of producing flash flooding. Remember, never cross a flooded roadway, no matter how shallow the water may appear to be.

-Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke