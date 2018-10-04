Davenport North falls to Iowa City West, Rock Island has strong O-line, Moline beats UT in VB

Davenport West drops their first district game to Iowa City West 35-0. Wildcats fall to 2-1 in district action. Rock Island is paced by a strong and big offensive line. The Rocks ground game has flourished behind that line. Moline Volleyball stays perfect in the Western big 6 with a 2-0 sweep over rival United Township.
WQAD and area businesses collecting school supplies for the First Day Project
Which townships pay for the Quad City International Airport?
Assumption beats Central DeWitt, Fulton football players find their biggest fan, Moline sweeps Rock island in Volleyball
Sportscast September 15th, 2018
Rising rivers prompt flood preps in Rock Island
Where you can register to vote on September 25th
Alleman, Assumption, to continue football game for at least another year