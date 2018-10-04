Davenport North falls to Iowa City West, Rock Island has strong O-line, Moline beats UT in VB

Davenport West drops their first district game to Iowa City West 35-0.  Wildcats fall to 2-1 in district action.  Rock Island is paced by a strong and big offensive line.  The Rocks ground game has flourished behind that line.  Moline Volleyball stays perfect in the Western big 6 with a 2-0 sweep over rival United Township.