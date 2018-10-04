Construction on new Mark Twain Elementary School set to begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Construction on the new Mark Twain Elementary School building is set to begin this month.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for October 4th, 2018 at 10am.

The new school will be constructed at 1620 Lincoln Road in Bettendorf.

Once completed, the building will house about 450 students.

Students at the current Mark Twain Elementary School along with students from Thomas Jefferson Elementary School will attend school in the new facility.

Leaders say the new building will incorporate several 21st Century learning concepts into the traditional school design.

There will be a large and open commons/cafeteria area, and learning pods in between classrooms that provide space for collaborative opportunities and small group instruction.

There will also be robot-making spaces, and hands-on science areas along with media centers and a state-of-the-art gymnasium.

Other design features highlight the beauty of nature. A large glass wall in the library will overlook Duck Creek.

Construction on the new building is expected to wrap up in November 2019 and is expected to cost $16.5 Million.