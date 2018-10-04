× 10 Rock Island cars broken into in one night

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Ten vehicles were broken into between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 12:45 a.m. yesterday leaving some people with missing property.

Rock Island police responded to 10 incidents on the morning of Oct. 3. All the reports came between 24 Avenue and 25 Avenue from 42 Street to 45 Street.

Police say all the cars were unlocked.

It’s not clear at this time what was stolen. Seven of the incidents were criminal trespasses, meaning the car was opened up but nothing was stolen. Three incidents included stolen property.

This isn’t the first time this has happened in the Quad Cities. On Jan. 15, 2018, Moline police responded to two stolen vehicles caught on surveillance cameras. The keys were inside the vehicles.

In 2016, Davenport police responded to a string of car thefts including a stolen truck. Police said all of the crimes happened because cars were left unlocked.

“PLEASE lock your doors!! These are crimes of opportunity. Please do not give criminals the opportunity to steal your belongings or personal property. More importantly, please do not risk endangering your family,” Davenport police said on their Facebook page.