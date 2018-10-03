× Week 8 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Monmouth United!

MONMOUTH, Illinois- Week 7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Muscatine High School, and the GMQC crew is already gearing up for Week 8.

Friday, October 12, we’re heading to United High School, home of the Red Storm. The team takes on the Ridgewood Spartans for Senior Night later that night.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders from the school, in the gym at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. Our pep rally is being sponsored by Martin Sullivan.

Just like last year, we want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik’s cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we’ll show you off on the air Friday morning.

Hopefully, the Red Storm has just as much school spirit as the Muskies did from Muscatine High School!