US 150 to reopen near Alpha

ALPHA, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that with weather permitting, US 150 from US 81 to IL 17 will be opened to all traffic by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018.

“The detour route signage will not be removed until Tuesday, October 9, 2018. For approximately the next three weeks, Valley Construction will be completing the $9.2 million project to improve the six-mile section of US 150. Daytime lane closures will be utilized to complete the remaining work and final cleanup efforts. The Department would like to thank the residents and businesses affected during the closure of US 150 for their patience and understanding during the completion of this project.”