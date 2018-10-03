× Route 34 between Monmouth and Galesburg is officially open

GALESBURG, Illinois — The long-awaited reopening is finally here. US-34, between Monmouth and Galesburg, is now drivable.

The more-than-10-mile stretch had been closed since April 16 of this year. Now, as of last night, October 2, the road is free to drive on, the Warren County Sheriff’s department said.

There are not many options to get between the cities quickly, so commuters had to use IL-164, which some people said was creating safety problems. IL-164 has a slower speed limit and goes by several homes and farms.

“I stopped a gentleman this morning and I had him doing over 80,” says Deputy AJ Cox on April 30.

Now, the four lane is re-open, sporting new blacktop and relief for drivers after a frustrating six months.