Rising rivers prompt flood preps in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Flood preparations are underway as the Mississippi and Rock Rivers are on the rise.

A flood warning is in effect for the Rock River. As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3, the Rock River at Moline was nearing 11 feet; the flood stage is 12 feet.

Because of the high river level, the city was advising boaters to avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park.

“The high river levels combined with the strong current makes this area extremely dangerous,” according to a statement from the city.

Along the Mississippi River in Rock Island, several water pump discharge hoses were set up along the bike path. As the river rises, staff was expected to put their flood strategy plan into place, installing pumps and closing gatewells.