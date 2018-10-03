Laundry of Love QC helps over two dozen Rocky families do their laundry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Rock Island High School students and their families got a helping hand Wednesday, Sept. 3 doing their laundry.

Rocky partnered with Laundry of Love QC to host the event at the 7-11 laundromat in Rock Island. Laundry of Love QC covered the cost of doing laundry for 28 families, and the Rocky Resource Room provided the soap and dryer sheets. All students had to do was show their student IDs.

"They can come to school feeling more confident, that they have new clothes one every day that are clean and they didn't wear them the day before," says Amanda Puebla, a social worker at Rocky.

She says some of her students' families struggle financially and that help to pay for laundry can go a long way.

"We know that laundry is a huge barrier that keeps a lot of our kids clean and at school every day, So we just want to take one more thing off their plate and give them a night where they can come get everything cleaned and washed."-Puebla

Rocky teachers and staff volunteered Wednesday night to help load up washing machines, toss in soap pods and transfer clothes to the driers. Altogether, they did 54 loads of laundry, saving families $135.

Rocky plans on holding three more of these events by the end of the school year. Puebla says they're trying to plan one for before Thanksgiving.