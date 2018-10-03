× Late evening showers, storms on track… Quite soggy for the upcoming weekend

Plenty of wind we’ve been noticing outside today will continue as we head into the evening hours as our tightly wrapped area of low pressure tracks to our north.

Cold front trailing from this low will develop a broken line of showers and thunderstorms. Strong low levels winds racing across northeast Iowa into Upper Wisconsin combined with strong upper winds near that general area will be the focus for severe thunderstorms. For us locally, I’m still expecting this activity to arrive later this evening before ending just around midnight. Even better, any storms that do occur will stay below severe limits. Rainfall amounts will vary from under a tenth to a quarter inch with isolated spots reaching a half.

Bright, dry but cooler on Thursday before we see a stretch of wet weather for the upcoming weekend including most of next week. Get that yard work done!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

