I-88 ramps to close near DeKalb oasis

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, – Overnight ramp closures are scheduled next week at the DeKalb Oasis on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) for bridge repair work.

IDOT stated in a press release that:

“Access to and from the oasis from will be restricted over four nights for westbound I-88 traffic only. The oasis will remain open during the overnight construction with the oasis ramp from eastbound I-88 open to traffic. Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers. The closures are needed for repair work to the single-lane ramp bridge over I-88. All work is weather dependent.”

According to their release, the ramp closures will be nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, October 8, and running through Thursday, October 11, with bridge repair work scheduled to be complete by 5 a.m. on Friday, October 12.

Both the westbound on and off ramps will be closed to traffic. IDOT says that during the overnight oasis ramp closures, drivers in need of fuel or food will be able to exit at either Peace Road to the east or Annie Glidden Road to the west of the oasis.

IDOT’s press release finished by saying:

“Throughout 2018 traffic on I-88 in this area will be reduced from two lanes to one in each direction for a roadway resurfacing project. The shoulders on this segment of I-88 are too narrow to safely accommodate traffic shifts and provide for work zones. The improvements on I-88 will extend the life of the roadway and interchanges improving travel in the area and providing convenient access to local communities and support economic opportunities. This work is part of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.”