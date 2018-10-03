× Grassley and Loebsack weigh in on Kavanaugh FBI investigation

DAVENPORT –

As the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh apparently winds down, there’s concern over ignoring dozens of potential witnesses, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R) Iowa, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he is staying away from the FBI, hoping others do the same.

“I think think they’ll have plenty of time to get done all that needs to be done to answer the questions of whether or not everybody being brought into this is telling the truth,” he said, on Wednesday, October 3.

The current mood over all this – including presidential mockery – casts a bitter partisan divide. In addition, there are pressures to vote on Kavanaugh by the end of this week, ready or not.

“I think it’s completely unacceptable what the president did,” said Rep. Dave Loebsack, (D) Iowa. “It’s beneath the presidency, and it’s not something he should ever do again.”

Local activists are sounding off on the issue. They note that Kavanaugh’s behavior raises serious questions about truth and temperament for a lifetime appointment.

“I don’t think anybody expected him to act the way that he did,” Rep. Loebsack continued. “I think it’s taking a lot of people aback, and I think that was really unfortunate.”

While Sen. Grassley remains confident that FBI agents will not bend to political pressure, he also hopes that Democrats don’t try to interfere in the process.

“I’d like to be known, not for something that a president says, but I’d like to be known on what I did to make it comfortable and courteous for Dr. Ford,” he concluded.

Both sides do agree that it will be a vote with huge impact for generations of Americans.