× East Dubuque crash closes Route 35

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois — North of the Quad Cities, a crash shut down a portion of Route 35.

According to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened on Route 35 at St. Mary’s Drive. It was Wednesday morning, October 3, near the Runde Chevrolet area.

Police were rerouting traffic around the crash. Route 35 will be closed until further notice.