× Dixon riverfront vandalized with blue spray paint, furniture dismantled

DIXON, Illinois — Police were asking for help from the public to find out who’s responsible for bouts of vandalism at the riverfront.

In early October 2018 police said they had gotten several complaints about vandalism at the riverfront.

A statement from the Dixon Police Department said that vandals had removed hardware from the tables and chairs and had used blue spray paint on the riverfront wall.

“The City of Dixon takes great pride in what the riverfront has added to the community and is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for these acts,” read the statement.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Callers can remain anonymous and get a $1,000 reward if their information leads to an arrest.