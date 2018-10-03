City of Davenport to give more money to the Putnam Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch signed a new agreement between the City of Davenport and the Putnam Museum.

Under the new agreement, Davenport will increase how much money it gives to the museum. Right now, it gives $117,000 a year. By 2023, it'll be giving $650,000 a year.

"There always has to be something new, something different..." Putnam Museum President Kim Findlay says. "So this type of funding for operations allows us to constantly be moving and changing to meet the needs and the desires of the people who live in the Quad Cities."

Findlay says it cost $2.7 million- $4 million to run the Putnam each year, depending on which exhibits they're bringing in. She says the additional money is coming at a critical time, as other contributors are decreasing the amount of money they give to the museum.

An agreement was also made between the Putnam and the Quad Cities Cultural Trust Partners. Over the past 11 years, the Cultural Trust has contributed $2.6 million to the museum. And in the new agreement, it's agreed to continue its financial support.