YMCA announces plans for new downtown facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- People have been going to the downtown YMCA in Davenport for nearly 60 years. Now, the organization is raising money for a brand new location.

The new YMCA would be built on the east end of downtown next to the Early Learning Center on 4th Street.

"We've got a group exercise studio that overlooks the Mississippi River, an outdoor group exercise area..." CEO Brad Martell says.

In total, it'll cost $20 million to build the new facility. But the YMCA announced Tuesday night that it's already raised $7.2 million.

Now, they're turning to the community for an additional $4.8 million.

"The YMCA is a volunteer organization just like in 1963 and 1858 when we started," Martell says. "Volunteers led that charge, and communities built the YMCA."

The YMCA is covering the remaining $8 million through other sources, including some debt leverage.

The YMCA building that was built in 1963 is coming to the end of its life. The YMCA says the building has endured a lot of wear and tear and even has some asbestos problems. As of right now, the Y says it'll be torn down.

It says the new location will have a more open floor plan and will be able to serve 4,000-5,000 more people.

"It's an indication of our organizational health and the fact that we're persistent," Campaign Chairman Dr. Edward Rogalski says, "that the people still have a need for a place like the Y and we're capable of meeting that need."

The YMCA wants to finish raising money by summer 2019 and break ground that fall. The new location is tentatively set to open in late 2020.