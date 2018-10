Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, IA,- Patients at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Bettendorf got a special visit today.

Elmo and friends made the trip all the way from sesame street.

The Kids got a chance to meet Elmo and get their picture taken with him. The kids also got to make their own muppet mask plus they even got a sneak peek of one of the performances from "Sesame Street Live" Which is at the Taxslayer center this Thursday, September 4.