Prospect Park disc golf closed for event

Posted 2:51 pm, October 2, 2018, by

Prospect Park, 2 pm, Nov. 15, 2014

MOLINE, IL,-  On Saturday, October 6, 2018, the disc golf course at Prospect Park will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a park event.

According to their press release

“Prospect Park Through Time, an event showcasing a historic portrayal, food trucks, classic cars, magicians and more, is scheduled for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (rain will cause for cancellation). The Parks Department is asking that the public refrain from using the disc golf course during this time.”