Prospect Park disc golf closed for event
MOLINE, IL,- On Saturday, October 6, 2018, the disc golf course at Prospect Park will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a park event.
According to their press release
“Prospect Park Through Time, an event showcasing a historic portrayal, food trucks, classic cars, magicians and more, is scheduled for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (rain will cause for cancellation). The Parks Department is asking that the public refrain from using the disc golf course during this time.”