Portion of Division Street in Davenport to close this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A half-mile of Division Street was expected to close for a couple days as crews make an emergency water line repair.

According to the City of Davenport, Division Street would close between Locust Street and Central Park Avenue. A detour in place will take drivers along Hickory Grove Road to avoid the road work.

The city advised drivers take Marquette Street as well, if that would work as a quicker route.

The work is expected to be done sometime Friday, October 5.