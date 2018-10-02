× One hospitalized after Fulton bar fight

FULTON, Illinois — A bar fight ended with a man in custody and another person in the hospital.

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, September 29, police went to Johnnie’s Tap for a report of a fight, according to a statement from the Fulton Police Department. Initial reports indicated 10 to 15 people were fighting, but police found that there were just two people involved.

One person involved was taken to a hospital in Clinton, Iowa before being transferred to Iowa City, police said.

One man, Matthew W. Merritt, from Fulton, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in a public place. He appeared in court Monday, October 1, where his bond was set at $100,000.

A spokesperson from the jail said he later bonded out.