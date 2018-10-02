× Oil spills on River Drive bike path when semi blows tire in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — A semi crashed into a retaining wall on River Drive, spilling oil all over the bike path.

According to a spokesperson from the Moline Police Department, a tire on the semi blew as the truck headed westbound in the 2400 block of River Drive. When the semi crashed into the retaining wall, oil spilled. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 2.

The fire department put booms down to soak up the oil. Sand was also laid over the bike path to soak up the oil.