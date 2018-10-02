North Scott HS unveils new Fine Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa - Members of the community came together at North Scott High School on Monday, October 1 to witness the unveiling the newly renovated fine arts center.

Students performed, and the superintendent gave welcoming remarks.

Among the attendees was the new space's architect. She has a special connection to the space.

Kari Uhlenkamp was a student in the North Scott district when she was still a student and now has children of her own who attend school in the district.

"I loved my school growing up, but the best part is now I have little kids who are interested in theater," said Uhlenkamp. "They love the camps out here so just the fact that they will thrive here, and I can help with that- That's all the reward you can ask for."

The new space features improved acoustics, a new entrance, and more options for student performers to choose from such as new curtains and rigging.

There is also a new art gallery featuring student work and a glass installation that was created by students.

Renovations that give students a special place to practice, create, and showcase their passions.