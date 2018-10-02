× New Salvation Army location to open in Davenport

DAVENPORT, IA,- The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities Family Services opened its doors at a new location, this week. The new location is at 100 Kirkwood Blvd in Davenport, at the corner of Kirkwood Blvd and Brady Street.

According to a press release, Case Managers for the recently announced Pathway of Hope Initiative and rapid rehousing program are located in the new location. The Salvation Army Quad City Coordinator’s Office will also be housed in the new location.

Renovations to the building will begin in early 2019. Those renovations will include a new community room, which will be used to hold adult character building classes to develop life skills, and other meetings related to the Pathway of Hope Initiative and other Salvation Army programs.

