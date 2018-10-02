× Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds touts “Future Ready” state at Arconic stop

RIVERDALE, Iowa –

A Future Ready Iowa is put into practice each day at the Arconic Plant.

That’s where Gov. Kim Reynolds got a first-hand look at a testing lab on Tuesday, October 2.

She learned that automation and robotics are taking care of tedious repetitive motion tasks. Still, it takes more knowledge to operate this machinery.

It reinforces the call for students to be more future ready in order to compete in the global economy.

“The quicker that we can get these opportunities and these different paths available for students to great careers in Iowa, I think it helps us address some of our workforce needs,” she said.

Gov. Reynolds says that partnerships with companies like Arconic will help to keep Iowa competitive in future years.