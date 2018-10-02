× In the Kitchen with Fareway: An Easy Way to Remember to Be Healthy

During October, Iowa is celebrating Healthiest State Month through the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. However, even if you live in Illinois, you can help make both our states the healthiest in the country.

On Tuesday, October 2nd during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us an easy way to remember how to be healthy every day. It’s a message called “5210” and it means:

*5 or more fruits or vegetables each day

*2 hours or less of recreational screen time

*1 hour or more of physical activity

*0 sugary drinks

The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization driven by the goal to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. By engaging worksites, communities, schools, retail food, organizations, institutions and individuals, we can inspire Iowans and their communities to improve their health and happiness, and ultimately achieve that goal.