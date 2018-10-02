× IL 82 closed in Geneseo

DIXON, IL, – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a press release that IL 82, in the City of Geneseo, will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, October 8 through Friday, October 12, 2018.

According to the press release, The closure will allow the Iowa Interstate Railroad to perform maintenance to the structure that carries their track over IL 82 (North College Avenue).

A detour will be posted using First Street, Center Street, and Exchange Street.

