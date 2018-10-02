× Free magnet scam targets Lee County Sheriff’s Department

DIXON, Illinois — An agency promising free magnets for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office turned out to be a scam, according to the department.

On Monday, October 1, 2018, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook to warn the community about a scam they found themselves involved in.

The post explained that an agency called “Five Fish” offered the department free promotional magnets that they could give out to the community. It said “after several conversations with the company, they told us that there was no charge and no hidden fees.”

After agreeing to accept the magnets, “Five Fish” started calling area businesses for donations to the magnet program, supporting the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

“This is NOT what we understood – or wanted,” read the post.