× Dry for now.. Find out when we’ll need to dodge our next round of showers

Some sun from time to time throughout the day as temperatures have made their way in the 60s, with some upper 50s just north of the Quad Cities. The broken cloudiness will continue overnight, which will allow temperatures to only drop around the lower 60s.

A much warmer day is still on track for your Wednesday as a stiff but warm breeze soar temperatures into the middle 80s. This will lead to a round of showers, possibly a thunderstorm or two that night before ending before dawn on Thursday.

We’ll stay dry for most of our Thursday as the swing in temperatures continue. Highs will cool down into the 60s that day before warming into the 70s for the upcoming weekend. That warming will lead to repeated steady to heavy showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will likely reach over 2 inches in spots.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

